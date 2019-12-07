Canada's Kris Mahler scores ski cross gold in France
Canada's ski cross team continued to rack up medals at the second day of finals at the World Cup season opener in Val Thorens, France on Saturday.
Kris Mahler took gold in the men's final while Courtney Hoffos took bronze in the women's event, bringing Canada's total medal haul to five on the weekend.
Hoffos also won a silver medal on Friday, and teammate India Sherret took bronze in that race while Kevin Drury won Friday's men's final for a gold medal.
With files from Alpine Canada
