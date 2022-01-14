Canada's Kevin Drury secures ski-cross silver at World Cup race in Alberta
Toronto's Kevin Drury earned a silver medal Friday in men's World Cup ski cross behind victor David Mobaerg of Sweden.
Toronto native lone Canadian to climb podium on 1st day of competition in Nakiska
Toronto's Kevin Drury earned a silver medal Friday in men's World Cup ski cross behind victor David Mobaerg of Sweden.
Drury was the lone Canadian to make a final in the first of two races at Nakiska resort west of Calgary.
Germany's Tobias Mueller was third.
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund took the four-woman final ahead of runner-up Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany in third.
Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt was the top Canadian woman in fifth. Teammate Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., placed sixth.
Saturday's second World Cup at Nakiska is the host Canadian team's last tune up race before Beijing's Winter Olympics next month.
Canada won't travel to two World Cups in Sweden next week because of COVID-19 concerns.
Live coverage from Nakiska continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?