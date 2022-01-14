Skip to Main Content
Canada's Kevin Drury secures ski-cross silver at World Cup race in Alberta

Toronto's Kevin Drury earned a silver medal Friday in men's World Cup ski cross behind victor David Mobaerg of Sweden.

Toronto native lone Canadian to climb podium on 1st day of competition in Nakiska

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Kevin Drury, seen above in 2020, earned silver at the ski cross World Cup event on Friday in Nakiska, Alta. (Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Drury was the lone Canadian to make a final in the first of two races at Nakiska resort west of Calgary.

Germany's Tobias Mueller was third.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund took the four-woman final ahead of runner-up Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany in third.

Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt was the top Canadian woman in fifth. Teammate Courtney Hoffos of Windermere, B.C., placed sixth.

Saturday's second World Cup at Nakiska is the host Canadian team's last tune up race before Beijing's Winter Olympics next month.

Canada won't travel to two World Cups in Sweden next week because of COVID-19 concerns.

Live coverage from Nakiska continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the free CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

