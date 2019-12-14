Marielle Thompson's gold highlights 4-medal day for Canada's ski cross team

Canada's ski cross team continued to rack up medals on the World Cup circuit in with four Canadians capturing medals on Saturday in Montafon, Austria, including gold for Marielle Thompson.

A week after the team took five medals in France, Thompson led the charge in Austria, taking the women's final, with teammate Courtney Hoffos winning bronze.

On the men's side, Kris Mahler – who took his first-career World Cup gold in the men's final last weekend – won silver, followed by teammate Brady Leman in the bronze-medal position.