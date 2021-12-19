Canadians Phelan, Howden score World Cup ski cross bronze medals

Canadian ski cross racers will bring home bronze medals from both the men's and women's big finals on Sunday in Innichen, Italy.

Britt Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished just two-hundredths of a second behind Fanny Smith of Switzerland, who took silver behind Sweden's Sandra Naeslund.

Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson won the women's small final, finishing fifth overall.

On the men's side, Reece Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., won his semifinal before finishing third in the big final, claiming bronze.

Ryan Regez of Switzerland won gold, while Bastian Midol of France took silver.

A Canadian also won the men's small final – Kevin Drury crossed the line first in that race, finishing fifth overall.