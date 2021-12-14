Canada's Marielle Thompson scores World Cup ski cross gold
2014 Olympic champion returns to top of podium for 1st time in nearly 2 years
Marielle Thompson's comeback is proceeding as planned.
The Canadian won gold at the ski cross World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland on Tuesday, her first time topping the podium since January 2020.
The victory comes just two days after Thompson, 29, won bronze at the Val Thorens World Cup, which marked her return to competition after suffering a knee injury late last season.
Thompson's victory in Switzerland was a nail-biter, as her skis crossed the finish line mere moments ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith. Canada's Zoe Chore earned bronze.
WATCH | Thompson lands gold in Switzerland:
A crash toward the end of the race left all four athletes scrambling for position, while knocking Sweden's Sandra Naeslund from contention.
The Whistler, Ont., native was the Olympic champion at Sochi 2014, but placed just 17th at the 2018 Games months after undergoing knee surgery for a ruptured ACL and MCL.
Canadians Courtney Hoffos and Hannah Schmidt also advanced to the semifinals, eventually placing fifth and eighth, respectively.
Canada's Jared Schmidt earns bronze
On the men's side, Canada's Jared Schmidt — brother of the aforementioned Hannah Schmidt — collected bronze for his second career World Cup podium appearance.
Jared Schmidt, 24, is vying for his first Olympic appearance at the Beijing Games. The former alpine skier only joined the national team during the 2018-19 season after a text from 2018 Canadian silver medallist Brittany Phelan inspired him to make the switch.
WATCH | Schmidt snags bronze medal:
His previous World Cup medal was also bronze, won in Bakuriani, Georgia in February.
Sweden's David Moaberg captured gold on Tuesday, while France's Terence Tchiknavorian took silver.
Canada's Carson Cook and Brady Leman placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?