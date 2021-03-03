Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboard cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard cross World Cup stop from Bakuriani, Georgia.

Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports

Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in ski cross in Bakuriani, Georgia. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup snowboard cross event in Bakuriani, Georgia.

