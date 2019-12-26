Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup stop in Nakiska, Alta.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games.
On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup si cross event in Nakiska, Alta.
Return on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET for an encore broadcast of the event.