Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup stop in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Program begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2 hoursVideo
Live in
2 hours
Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in Idre Fjall, Sweden 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch World Cup ski cross event action on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

