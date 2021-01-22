Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup stop from Idre Fjall, Sweden

Program begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Cross - Idre Fjäll

Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in ski cross in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

