Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup stop from Bakuriani, Georgia.

Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Ski Cross - Bakuriani

57 seconds ago
Live
Watch some of the best skiers in the world compete in ski cross in Bakuriani, Georgia. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup ski cross event in Bakuriani, Georgia.

