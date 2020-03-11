Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboard cross

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboard cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard cross World Cup stop in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The world's best snowboard racers compete on the slopes in Veysonnaz, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup snowboard cross event in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners