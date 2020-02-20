Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup ski cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup stop in Sunny Valley, Russia.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch some of the world's best ski racers compete for gold in Sunny Valley, Russia. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup ski cross event in Sunny Valley, Russia.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners