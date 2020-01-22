Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games World Cup ski cross

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games World Cup ski cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ski cross World Cup stop in Big White.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Ski Cross's high flying, nonstop action is coming to you live from Idre Fjäll, Sweden. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners