World Cup skiers arriving from Canada get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races
Canada added to Switzerland's travel red list to control omicron variant of COVID-19
Quarantine exemptions were given Thursday to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women's World Cup ski races can go ahead next week.
The International Ski Federation said the canton of Graubunden "granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland" for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz.
The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list, which requires a mandatory quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant.
FIS said the exemptions mean "people who are necessary for the races are permitted to travel to St. Moritz without a 10-day quarantine period." Details of the agreement are being finalized.
Switzerland's national Olympic body had called this week for exemptions to be given to international sports events to help protect venues, clubs and the tourism economy.
