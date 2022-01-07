Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury soars to World Cup moguls gold on home snow

Canadian freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury captured moguls gold on home soil at the World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Friday.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his fourth World Cup victory of the season and 69th of his career after earning 86.24 points on his final run to finish ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.65) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (83.17), respectively.

WATCH l Kingsbury wins World Cup moguls gold:

Kingsbury tops moguls podium at Tremblant Duration 1:37 Canadian mogul great Mikael Kingsbury's score of 86.24 was enough to win the world cup event at Mont Tremblant. 1:37

The reigning Olympic champion is set to compete again on Saturday in the second men's moguls race of the event. The final day of competition will be streamed live tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

"I'm confident. When you start the weekend like that I know I can do the same tomorrow," said Kingsbury, who added that he's won in Mont-Tremblant three out of a possible four times, with second place being his worst finish.

"I won qualifiers, the final, and the super final today so the goal tomorrow is not only to repeat that, but to put myself in a good position for the last run to put down some good skiing."

COVID-19 protocols in the province of Quebec prevented fans from being in attendance at the World Cup event.

Kingsbury said it was disappointing to compete without spectators but that he appreciated all the effort that went into making the event happen despite surging COVID-19 infection numbers worldwide.

"It would be nicer with the crowd but it's nice that all the volunteers and organizers of the Tremblant World Cup made us a good course. I know it wasn't easy," he said. "It's cool to get the chance to get to 70, even without the fans."

Gabriel Dufresne (77.72) of Repentigny, Que., was the next best Canadian, coming 10th. Brenden Kelly (76.26) of Pemberton, B.C., was 13th, Jordan Kober (75.44) of Penticton, B.C., was 14th, and Quebec City's Laurent Dumais (59.34) was 15th.

Kawamura wins women's moguls

Japan's Anri Kawamura won gold in women's moguls with a score of 81.76. France's Perrine Laffont (81.43) and Tess Johnson (79.25) of the United States rounded out the podium.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe (74.94) and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (68.68) placed ninth and 14th respectively.

You can watch more moguls coverage by streaming Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.