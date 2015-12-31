Skip to Main Content

Kingsbury puts back injury behind him with 3rd individual world moguls gold

Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won gold in men's moguls on Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, for his third career world crown in the freestyle ski discipline.

Canadian star eyes 3rd dual moguls title on Tuesday in Kazakhstan

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury captured his third individual moguls world title and fifth overall on Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Twitter/@MikaelKingsbury)

Kingsbury suffered a back injury in November and couldn't compete in the first three World Cups of this season.

The reigning Olympic champion won gold in Deer Valley, Utah, upon his return to competition and was triumphant again Monday.

Canada's Kingsbury captures a 5th career moguls world championship gold

Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que. won the men's moguls world championship Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. 2:05

Kingsbury will compete in dual moguls Tuesday.

He's won a world title in that event twice in his career.

Mikael Kingsbury takes action as stakes rise for young athletes in lockdown

Days before the world championship, the moguls skier writes an open letter to Quebec Premier urging the government to get kids out of their houses. 5:49
