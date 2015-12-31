Kingsbury puts back injury behind him with 3rd individual world moguls gold
Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won gold in men's moguls on Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, for his third career world crown in the freestyle ski discipline.
Canadian star eyes 3rd dual moguls title on Tuesday in Kazakhstan
Mikael Kingsbury won world championship gold in men's moguls on Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
The 28-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his third career world crown in the freestyle ski discipline.
Kingsbury suffered a back injury in November and couldn't compete in the first three World Cups of this season.
The reigning Olympic champion won gold in Deer Valley, Utah, upon his return to competition and was triumphant again Monday.
WATCH | Kingsbury holds off France's Cavet for world title:
Benjamin Cavet of France took silver and Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan the bronze Monday.
Kingsbury will compete in dual moguls Tuesday.
He's won a world title in that event twice in his career.
WATCH | Kingsbury writes open letter to Quebec Premier François Legault:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.