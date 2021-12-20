Canada's Marielle Thompson wins World Cup bronze in final ski cross race of 2021
Canada's Marielle Thompson earned bronze in women's ski cross on Monday in the final World Cup race of 2021.
Ottawa native Hannah Schmidt finishes 4th
Canada's Marielle Thompson from Whistler B.C., earned bronze in women's ski cross on Monday in the final World Cup race of 2021.
Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won the race in Innichen, Italy, with Switzerland's Fanny Smith taking silver.
Fellow Canadian Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa, finished fourth, the best finish of her career on the World Cup circuit.
Courtney Hoffos and Britt Phelan were fifth and sixth as three Canadians finished in the top six.
WATCH: Marielle Thompson takes bronze in Italy:
Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in the men's event, finishing fifth.
France's Bastien Midol won gold, while Ryan Regez and Tobias Baur, both of Switzerland, took second and third respectively.
