Canada's Marielle Thompson wins World Cup bronze in final ski cross race of 2021

Canada's Marielle Thompson from Whistler B.C., earned bronze in women's ski cross on Monday in the final World Cup race of 2021.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund won the race in Innichen, Italy, with Switzerland's Fanny Smith taking silver.

Fellow Canadian Hannah Schmidt of Ottawa, finished fourth, the best finish of her career on the World Cup circuit.

Courtney Hoffos and Britt Phelan were fifth and sixth as three Canadians finished in the top six.

Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C. finished in third place, just ahead of Ottawa's Hannah Schmidt at the FIS World Cup event in Innichen, Italy.

Kevin Drury was the top Canadian in the men's event, finishing fifth.

France's Bastien Midol won gold, while Ryan Regez and Tobias Baur, both of Switzerland, took second and third respectively.