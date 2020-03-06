Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: men's alpine skiing World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing·Coming Up

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's program features men's downhill and super-G from the alpine World Cup event in Kvitfjell, Norway.

Program begins on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Watch as the world's top male skiers ply their trade and race to the bottom in Kvitfjell, Norway. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program features men's downhill (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET) and super-G (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) from the alpine World Cup event in Kvitfjell, Norway.

