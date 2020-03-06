Skip to Main Content
Watch men's alpine skiing World Cup from Norway

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing·Live

Watch men's alpine skiing World Cup from Norway

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the men's alpine World Cup event from Kvitfjell, Norway, beginning on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 5 a.m. ET with downhill

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the world's top male skiers ply their trade and race to the bottom in Kvitfjell, Norway. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the men's alpine World Cup event from Kvitfjell, Norway.

This venue was used for the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET with the downhill race. 

Return on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET for the super-G competition. 

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for more coverage of men's alpine. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners