Heavy snows cancels training for women's downhill in Lake Louise

Wednesday's downhill training session at the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop at Lake Louise has been cancelled due to snow accumulation on the course.

The Environment Canada weather forecast for the ski facility west of Calgary called for an accumulation of five centimetres of snow, with wind gusts of up to 40 kilometres per hour.

A final training run is scheduled for Thursday, with downhill races Friday and Saturday and a Super G race Sunday.

Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and Alice McKennis of the United States posted the fastest times in Tuesday's downhill training run.