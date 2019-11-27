Skip to Main Content
Lake Louise World Cup men's downhill training run cancelled

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing

Lake Louise World Cup men's downhill training run cancelled

The first training run of the men's World Cup downhill season was cancelled Wednesday in Lake Louise, Alta., due to problems elsewhere.

Weather conditions prevented emergency injury transportation

The Canadian Press ·
Bad weather cancels the race during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Downhill Training on November 27, 2019 in Lake Louise Canada. (Christophe Pallot/Getty Images)

The first training run of the men's World Cup downhill season was cancelled Wednesday in Lake Louise, Alta., due to problems elsewhere.

Weather conditions in Calgary would not allow an emergency helicopter to land in the city in the event of an injured skier requiring transportation, so the race jury cancelled the training run.

The men race a downhill Saturday and super-G on Sunday.

Training runs are scheduled for Thursday and Friday and one must be completed for the race to go ahead.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners