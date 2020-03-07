Norway's Kilde takes overall Alpine World Cup lead on home course

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway seized the lead in the overall Alpine World Cup standings by finishing second in Saturday's downhill won by Matthias Mayer.

Kilde picked up 80 World Cup points to take a lead of 54 over Alexis Pinturault, who was outside the top-30 scoring places in his first downhill start since 2013.

The title race calls for different tactics after Friday's cancellation of the March 18-22 finals meeting at Cortina d'Ampezzo, in a northern Italy region affected by the spreading coronavirus.

Only three races are now left -- a super-G at Kvitfjell, Norway on Sunday, plus a giant slalom and slalom next weekend at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Pinturault could score points in all three, while Kilde has never raced a traditional World Cup slalom.

"A pretty good result today, then I can just have fun [Sunday] and see how it goes," Kilde said.

Cam Alexander of North Vancouver, B.C., was top Canadian in 10th for his first-ever top-10 finish in one minute 49.21 seconds, just 1.19 seconds behind Mayer.

'I'm super happy'

For Alexander, who had finished in a career best 19th in Wengen, SUI in January this race was a breakthrough in a tough field.

"I just tried to go today. I felt like I was on the limit for most of the way down and in speed when you feel like you're on the limit that usually means you're going pretty fast and that's what it ended up being," Alexander, whose previous best finish was 19th in Wengen, Switzerland in January, told Alpine Canada.

"I'm super happy with where I ended up today."

Teammate Ben Thomsen of Invermere, B.C., followed in 31st. Jeff Read of Canmore, Alta., 38th, Toronto's Jack Crawford 39th and Brodie Seger, also from North Vancouver, in 49th.

Under clear skies and sunshine on Saturday, Kilde wore No. 3 and set a tough target on a course where he was fastest in both training runs this week.

Mayer, wearing No. 13, led Kilde at every time split to finish 0.14 seconds ahead. Carlo Janka was third, trailing the winner by 0.37.

Kilde a slight favourite in Sunday's super-G

Beat Feuz was fourth. The Swiss racer's title in the season-long downhill standings was confirmed by the cancellation of a scheduled final race at Cortina.

Mayer added victory on Kilde's home course in Norway to his own win in Austria's signature downhill at Kitzbuhel in January.

"It's very difficult to beat the Norwegians here," said Mayer. The two-time Olympic gold medallist now has nine World Cup wins, including four in this most consistent season of his career, at age 29.

The fastest speed of 130 kilometres per hour was clocked by Travis Ganong of the United States, who placed fifth.

The overall title rivalry will be renewed Sunday with Kilde slightly favoured. He has three podium finishes in super-G this season, and Pinturault has twice placed fourth.

After eight straight overall titles for the now-retired Marcel Hirscher, Kilde aims to be the first winner who scored regularly in speed races since 2010, when Janka lifted the giant crystal globe trophy.