Marielle Thompson's ski cross silver highlights Canada's 2nd day at Innichen World Cup
Kevin Drury continues to lead men's standings despite poor big final showing
Marielle Thompson was the sole Canadian to grace the ski cross podium on the second day of competition in Innichen, Italy.
Thompson, 27, finished behind Switzerland's Fanny Smith to take silver on Sunday.
Innichen is one of the few venues where Thompson, a 23-time World Cup winner and Sochi gold medallist, has failed to triumph.
Nevertheless, the Whistler B.C., native remains in the hunt for the overall title thanks to a string of recent first-place finishes at Arosa, Switzerland and Montafon, Austria.
Currently sitting third, Thompson's 404 points puts her just behind Smith (411) and current leader Sandra Naesland (450) of Sweden, who finished fourth on Sunday behind bronze medallist Daniela Maier of Germany.
Drury stumbles
On the men's side, Reece Howden, of Cultus Lake, B.C., was the top Canadian in 5th.
Toronto's Kevin Drury, who captured his third first-place on Saturday after bad weather forced organizers to cancel the race and rely on the results of the qualification, finished in 25th.
Drury, 31, continues to lead the overall standings with 396 points, while fellow Canadian Kristofor Mahler, 24, trails with 302.
The day, however, belonged to Joos Berry of Switzerland who topped the podium ahead of Bastien Midol of France and Jonas Lenherr of Switzerland.
