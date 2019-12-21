Canada continues ski cross medal haul despite cancelled race at Innichen World Cup
Kevin Drury notches 3nd-career win, Brittany Phelan takes bronze
Canada's ski cross team received an unexpected surprise to help continue its ski cross World Cup podium haul on Saturday in Innichen, Italy.
Organizers were forced to cancel the race after a series of bad weather events, which meant that Friday's qualification results would stand as the final.
Unfortunately, due to very bad weather conditions, today's SX race in <a href="https://twitter.com/SkicrossItaly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkicrossItaly</a> Innichen is cancelled 😭Yesterday's quali results count as results for today. Next chance tomorrow 13:30 CET.—@FISfreestyle
It was good news for Toronto's Kevin Drury who, as the top qualifier, captured his third-career World Cup victory, while Brittany Phelan captured bronze on the women's side.
The win was Drury's second of the season, following the 31-year-old's season-opening victory earlier this month at Val Thorens, France.
Drury was followed by Germany's Florian Wilmsmann and Jonathan Midol of France, who won silver and bronze respectively.
"Yesterday was a battle. Just trying to keep it as smooth as possible through all those big holes and ruts," said Drury. "Always happy to win a quali. Landing on the podium always feels good, doesn't matter really how, still feels good."
Phelan, a native of Mont-Tremblant , Que., came third in the women's event. Her qualification time left her just behind winner Sabbatel Berger of France and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden.
Though she's no stranger to the podium — Phelan won Olympic ski cross silver in Pyeongchang — this is her first podium finish of the season.
"Always good to ski fast in quali's in case this happens," said Phelan. "Pretty happy to have put down a good run and hopefully still have a chance to race tomorrow."
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage as the World Cup ski cross event in Innichen, Italy continues on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET.
With files from Alpine Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.