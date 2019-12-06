Canada's Ski Cross team dazzles in World Cup season opener

Canada's ski cross team dominated their World Cup season opener in Val Thorens, France on Friday.

On the men's side, Kevin Drury notched his second-career World Cup victory, while Courtney Hoffos captured silver and India Sherret took bronze in the women's event.

Drury breezed through the quarters and semis to secure his spot in the final. The Toronto native then came from behind to edge Youri Duplessis Kergomard of France and Ryan Regez of Switzerland, who finished second and third respectively, to top the podium.

"It was a great day. I had my plan, came through together. On the last turn I executed and came out in first, it feels pretty amazing" said Drury.

Hoffos and Sherret were equally excited with their results.

Hoffos, of Windermere, BC.,was pipped to the line by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund, earned her first World Cup podium.

Followinig her second place finish Hoffos said, "it was super fun. I had no expectations coming into this race. Going one heat at a time. You get a lot of confidence skiing with all my friends."

While Sherret tied her personal best by securing bronze.

"I am super stoked with how the first race of the season went. I'm super pumped with how I'm skiing," said the Cranbrook, BC., native.

The team aims to keep the good times rolling tomorrow morning as they start their second race of the Cross Alps Tour.

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the World Cup ski cross event on Saturday from Val Thorens, France starting at 5 a.m. ET.