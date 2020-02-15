Canada's Rachael Karker, Brendan MacKay ski to silver at Calgary halfpipe World Cup

Calgary's Brendan MacKay and Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont., both captured silver medals in the skiing halfpipe at a World Cup freestyle event at Canada Olympic Park.

MacKay saved his best for his third run as he scored 91.00 points from the judges to put him in second spot behind Gus Kenworthy's impressive 93.20-point run.

Kenworthy is an American who was competing for Great Britain for the first time.

American's Birk Irving and David Wise finished in third and fourth place respectively, while Calgary's Noah Bowman had to settle for a fifth-place showing.

Bowman had a chance to win the men's freestyle halfpipe Crystal Globe with a better showing, but wound up 20-points behind World Cup leader Aaron Blunck, of Crested Butte, Colo., who didn't qualify to compete in the finals in Calgary.

After scoring 89.20 points on her first run, Karker took a fall on her second trip down the halfpipe. She wasn't able to better her first score on her third run, but still wound up in second spot behind China's Eileen Ailing Gu, who scored 94.00 points on her final run.

Although Russia's Valeriya Demidova finished in third with a score of 87.20 points, she still managed to finish atop the women's World Cup standings with 300 points to win the Crystal Globe.

Karker finished in second, 20 points behind Demidova.