Canadian moguls skier Brayden Kuroda dies suddenly at 19
Penticton, B.C., native made World Cup debut on birthday earlier this year
Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19.
Kuroda, the Penticton, B.C., native who made his world cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday, Freestyle Canada said in a news release. The cause of death was not disclosed.
"Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man," Freestyle Canada Chief Executive Officer Peter Judge said.
Described as a special young man with an infectious smile, Freestyle Canada said Kuroda's passion and natural talent were all contributing to propel him quickly through the freestyle pathway.
My heart is saddened... 💔<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/canfreestyleski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canfreestyleski</a> and entire Mogul world community is in disbelief with the sudden death of 🇨🇦 NextGen Mogul Team athlete Brayden Kuroda. <br><br>Thoughts & prayers go to the family. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeLoveYouBrayden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeLoveYouBrayden</a> 🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/rH39MchJRK">pic.twitter.com/rH39MchJRK</a>—@MarquisPhil
The freestyle skier, who had dreams of becoming a surgeon after pursuing his Olympic ambition, made his World Cup debut on his birthday three weeks ago when he finished 34th in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
A week later Kuroda was the third highest Canadian on home soil at the World Cup event in Calgary where he finished 25th.
