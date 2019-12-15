Skip to Main Content
Pinturault wins World Cup slalom in France

Road To The Olympic Games

Skiing

Pinturault wins World Cup slalom in France

Alexis Pinturault won his first World Cup slalom in almost six years by a big margin Sunday, after American prospect Luke Winters could not sustain an unexpected challenge.

Canadians fail to qualify for 2nd run in Val d'Isere

The Associated Press ·
Alexis Pinturault of France celebrates after winning his first World Cup slalom title in nearly six years on Dec. 15. (Milo Moravski/Getty Images)

Alexis Pinturault won his first World Cup slalom in almost six years by a big margin Sunday in Val d'Isere, France, after American prospect Luke Winters could not sustain an unexpected challenge.

Pinturault extended his first-run lead to finish 1.44 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Andre Myhrer. Stefano Gross was third, a further 0.03 back.

The race was made more dramatic by Luke Winters of the United States, who soared from start bib No. 40 to be second-fastest in the opening run.

An aggressive second run saw the 22-year-old Winters make errors that dropped him to 19th place and out of contention for a first American podium in men's slalom since March 2011.

Pinturault's first slalom win since January 2014 positions him as a strong contender to follow the now-retired Marcel Hirscher's eight-year run as overall champion.

The Frenchman now leads the overall standings from Henrik Kristoffersen, who lost his victory chance when almost skiing out in the first run. Kristoffersen had the fastest second run by more than a second to rise from 27th to fourth, 0.01 off the podium.

The last American to stand on a World Cup slalom podium was Nolan Kasper, who was runner-up at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, nine seasons ago

The three Canadians, Trevor Philip of Toronto, Simon Fournier of Montreal and Erik Read of Calgary did not qualify for the race. 

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.