German ski jumper Wellinger doubtful for Beijing Games after positive COVID-19 test
26-year-old 2-time Olympic gold medallist confirms positive PCR test
Two-time Olympic gold medallist Andreas Wellinger's participation at next month's Beijing Games is in doubt after the German ski jumper said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
The 26-year-old, who won individual gold in Pyeongchang and team gold in Sochi, was due to return to action in a World Cup event in Titisee-Neustadt on Friday after hurting his knee during training in Zakopane earlier this month.
"After recovering [from] my knee [injury] I unfortunately received a positive PCR test," Wellinger said on social media.
The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) have confirmed Karl Geiger, Markus Eisenbichler and Stephan Leyhe for the Games, and are expected to add two more men's ski jumpers to the squad on Jan. 22.
The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 4.
