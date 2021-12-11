Virus cases force cancellation of season's World Cup ski jumping events in Japan
3 events were scheduled less than a month before Feb. 4 Beijing Olympics
Amid a rising number of cases in Japan of the omicron variant of coronavirus, all ski jumping World Cup events there this season were cancelled Saturday.
Japan on Friday announced it has now found a total of 12 omicron cases, including new arrivals from the United States, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has re-imposed a ban on foreign visitors.
The International Ski Federation said the decision to cancel three ski jumping events, all scheduled less than one month before the Beijing Olympics opens Feb. 4, was "due to the current COVID-19 regulations."
Sapporo was to host separate men's and women events in January and Zao would have hosted a women's competition the week after Sapporo.
FIS said it is looking for replacement venues.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?