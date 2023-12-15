Canadian ski jumper Loutitt captures World Cup silver in Switzerland

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt claimed World Cup silver in women's ski jumping on Friday in Engelberg, Switzerland.

The Calgary native had a total score of 290.2 in the large hill competition.

France's Josephine Pagnier (293.0) earned gold, while Slovenia's Ema Klinec (289.4) took bronze.

It was the third World Cup medal of the season for Loutitt.

WATCH | Loutitt embraces the thrill of ski jumping:

Alexandria Loutitt is embracing the fear of ski jumping Duration 4:14 World Champion ski jumper Alex Loutitt and her family share how fear can be the catalyst in following your dreams.

The 19-year-old grabbed silver in the large hill event and a bronze in the normal hill earlier this month in Lillehammer, Norway.

Loutitt won gold in large hill at last season's world championship in Planica, Slovenia and was a bronze medallist in the mixed team event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.