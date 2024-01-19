Canada's Alexandria Loutitt captures bronze at ski jumping World Cup in Japan

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt soared to World Cup bronze in women's ski jumping on Friday.

The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.

Loutitt posted jumps of 94 and 98.5 metres.

Prevc, the overall World Cup leader, dominated the competition by scoring 235.2 points with jumps of 98.5 and 96 metres. Ito, who had the day's best jump at 101.5 metres, finished with 223.1 points.

Fellow Canadian Abigail Strate, also of Calgary, finished in seventh place with 210 points.

The World Cup event continues Saturday with the team competition.