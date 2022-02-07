Canadian ski jumpers win Olympic bronze in mixed team event
Canada has won a surprise bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping at the Beijing Winter Games.
First-ever mixed team event at the Olympics
Canada has won a historic bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Monday.
Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes captured the medal in the first-ever mixed team event at an Olympic Games.
More to come.
