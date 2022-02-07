Skip to Main Content
Canadian ski jumpers win Olympic bronze in mixed team event

Canada has won a surprise bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping at the Beijing Winter Games.

First-ever mixed team event at the Olympics

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday in Zhangjiakou, China. Team Canada has won a surprise bronze in the event. (Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press)

Canada has won a historic bronze medal in mixed team ski jumping at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Monday.

Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes captured the medal in the first-ever mixed team event at an Olympic Games.

