Canada's Loutitt, Strate finish just off podium in 4th at World Cup ski jumping team event

A day after becoming the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jump event, Alexandria Loutitt joined with Abigail Strate to finish fourth in a team event Saturday.

Loutitt captured Canada's 1st-ever gold in women's World Cup ski jumping on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
Alexandria Loutitt of Canada celebrates by lifting up her right fist during the World Cup normal hill super team event in Yamagata, Japan.
Alexandria Loutitt of Canada celebrates in the normal hill super team event during the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Zao at Aliontek Zao Schanze on Jan. 14, 2023 in Yamagata, Japan. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

The Calgarians finished just off the podium behind winner Austria, runner-up Norway and bronze medallist Germany at Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan.

Loutitt's third and final jump of 96.5 metres was second only to Chiara Kreuzer's second-round 97 for Austria.

Loutitt and Strate helped Canada earn a bronze medal when the mixed team ski jumping made its Olympic debut in Beijing last year.

WATCH | Loutitt becomes 1st Canadian to win World Cup women's ski jump event:

Alexandria Loutitt makes Canadian history with World Cup ski jumping victory

23 hours ago
Duration 0:54
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt becomes the first Canadian to win a World Cup women's ski jump event with her gold medal performance at a normal hill competition in Zao, Japan.
