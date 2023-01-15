Canada's Loutitt, Strate finish just off podium in 4th at World Cup ski jumping team event

A day after becoming the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jump event, Alexandria Loutitt joined with Abigail Strate to finish fourth in a team event Saturday.

The Calgarians finished just off the podium behind winner Austria, runner-up Norway and bronze medallist Germany at Zao Onsen Ski Resort in Japan.

Loutitt's third and final jump of 96.5 metres was second only to Chiara Kreuzer's second-round 97 for Austria.

Loutitt and Strate helped Canada earn a bronze medal when the mixed team ski jumping made its Olympic debut in Beijing last year.

WATCH | Loutitt becomes 1st Canadian to win World Cup women's ski jump event: