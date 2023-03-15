Content
Canadian ski jumper Alex Loutitt claims World Cup silver in Norway

Canadian ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt added to her season's medal haul with a World Cup silver in large hill competition Wednesday in Lillehammer, Norway.

19-year-old Calgarian continues strong season with 2-jump score of 242.9 points

The Canadian Press ·
Three female ski jumpers smile and pose for a picture while standing side by side with their skis on the podium.
Canadian silver medallist Alexandria Loutitt, left, celebrates alongside gold medallist Katharina Althaus of Germany, middle, and bronze medallist Eva Pinkelnig of Austria after the women's ski jumping competition on Wednesday in Lillehammer, Norway. (Geir Olsen/NTB Scanpix via The Associated Press)

Winner of a world championship in large hill earlier this month in Slovenia, the 19-year-old Calgarian vaulted from fifth after the first round to second in Lillehammer, Norway.

Loutitt's two-jump score of 242.9 points edged bronze medallist Eva Pinkelnig of Austria by just an eighth of a point.

Germany's Katharina Althaus took gold with 251.1 points.

Calgary's Abigail Strate placed 12th.

Loutitt became the first Canadian woman to win World Cup gold with her normal-hill victory in Japan in January.

Hills are measured by the average spot where jumpers are expected to land safely, or where the hill flattens.

A normal hill is usually 90 metres and the large hill is 120 metres.

Jumpers are scored on both distance and style.

Women have competed in Olympic normal hill since 2014.

Women's large hill makes its Olympic debut in 2026 in Cortina, Italy.

Loutitt and Strate combined with Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup to win an Olympic bronze medal for Canada in the mixed team event last year in Beijing.

WATCH | Loutitt claims ski jumping world championship gold in Slovenia:

Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt becomes Canada’s 1st-ever world champion in ski jumping

14 days ago
Duration 4:46
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt claimed the gold medal at the world championships in Planica, Slovenia on Wednesday, winning the HS138 ski jumping title.
