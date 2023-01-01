Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Canada's Loutitt finishes shy of podium spot in women's world cup ski jumping stop

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia.

18-year-old Calgarian matches 4th-place finish in Austria last month

The Canadian Press ·
A female ski jumper soars through the air.
Alexandria Loutitt of Canada, seen above during the FIS Ski Jumping Women's World Cup in Austria in 2021, placed fourth in women's world cup ski jumping in Slovenia on Sunday. (Lisa Leutner/The Associated Press)

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia.

Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively.

Loutitt, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria.

Loutitt and Strate helped Canada earn its first Olympic medal in ski jumping in Beijing in February.

The two women and Calgary's Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup took bronze in the mixed team event.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now