Canada's Loutitt finishes shy of podium spot in women's world cup ski jumping stop

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia.

Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively.

Loutitt, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria.

Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women.

Loutitt and Strate helped Canada earn its first Olympic medal in ski jumping in Beijing in February.

The two women and Calgary's Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup took bronze in the mixed team event.