Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup ski jumping silver for 2nd medal in Norway

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt will come away with two World Cup ski jumping medals from as many events this weekend in Lillehammer, Norway, after she scored silver in the large hill competition on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Calgary native took bronze in Saturday's normal hill event, both times finishing just behind Josephine Pagnier of France.

Loutitt scored a combined total of 267.5 points, 4.9 points back of Pagnier, who struck gold after taking silver on Saturday.

Calgary's Abigail Strate ended up 13th, finishing 50.5 points back of the winner.

Louititt enters this season as the reigning world champion after scoring gold last March in Slovenia. She also helped Canada earn the country's first Olympic medal in ski jumping when she, Strate, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, and Matthew Soukup took bronze in the team competition at Beijing 2022.

