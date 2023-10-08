Content
Canadian ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup bronze in Norway

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt earned a bronze medal from the first World Cup ski jumping event of the season on Saturday in Lillehammer, Norway.

19-year-old from Calgary led competition after 1st round

A ski jumper soars across the screen wearing a black body suit.
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt, shown in this file photo, finished third in the World Cup event in Lillehammer, Norway, on Saturday. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images/File)

The 19-year-old from Calgary was leading Saturday's event in Lillehammer, Norway, after the first round, posting a score of 130.6 points.

The 19-year-old from Calgary was leading Saturday's event in Lillehammer, Norway, after the first round, posting a score of 130.6 points.

Loutitt was bumped down the podium after the second round, finishing with a total score of 241.6 – just three points back of gold medallist Yuki Ito, of Japan.

Josephine Pagnier of France (242.7) snagged the silver medal while Calgary's Abigail Strate finished 20th, 37.3 points back of the winner.

The bronze-medal finish earned Loutitt 60 points in the overall World Cup standings, behind Ito (100) and Pagnier (80).

Loutitt enters this season as the reigning world champion after scoring gold last March in Slovenia. She also helped Canada earn the country's first Olympic medal in ski jumping when she, Strate, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, and Matthew Soukup took bronze in the team competition at Beijing 2022.

WATCH | Alexandria Loutitt is embracing the fear of ski jumping:

Alexandria Loutitt is embracing the fear of ski jumping

3 days ago
Duration 4:14
Featured VideoWorld Champion ski jumper Alex Loutitt and her family share how fear can be the catalyst in following your dreams.
