Alex Loutitt becomes 1st-ever Canadian ski jumping world champion at Slovenia event

Alexandria Loutitt became Canada's first-ever ski jumping world champion Wednesday with a gold medal in the women's large hill event in Planica, Slovenia.

The 19-year-old from Calgary totalled 254.4 points over two jumps, 10.4 points better than silver medallist Maren Lundby of Norway.

Germany's Katharina Althaus took bronze with 235.9 points.

Loutitt and Lundby were tied after the first jump, but the Canadian pulled away with a second jump of 136.5 metres that scored 133.5 points from judges.

It's been a breakout year for Loutitt, who became the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jumping event in January in a normal hill competition in Zao, Japan.

In early February, Louttit became the first Canadian woman to win a world junior title in ski jumping in Whistler, B.C.

