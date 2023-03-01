Content
Alex Loutitt becomes 1st-ever Canadian ski jumping world champion at Slovenia event

Alexandria Loutitt became Canada's first-ever ski jumping world champion Wednesday with a gold medal in the women's large hill event.

19-year-old from Calgary wins historic gold in women's large hill event in Planica

The Canadian Press ·
A women's ski jumper celebrates with her arms raised during the victory ceremony after winning gold.
Canada's Alex Loutitt celebrates during the victory ceremony for the ski jumping world championships after winning gold in Planica, Slovenia on Wednesday. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Alexandria Loutitt became Canada's first-ever ski jumping world champion Wednesday with a gold medal in the women's large hill event in Planica, Slovenia.

The 19-year-old from Calgary totalled 254.4 points over two jumps, 10.4 points better than silver medallist Maren Lundby of Norway.

Germany's Katharina Althaus took bronze with 235.9 points.

Loutitt and Lundby were tied after the first jump, but the Canadian pulled away with a second jump of 136.5 metres that scored 133.5 points from judges.

WATCH | Calgary's Loutitt claims ski jumping world championship gold in Slovenia:

Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt makes history becoming Canada’s first ever world champion in ski jumping

2 hours ago
Duration 4:46
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt claimed the gold medal at the world championships in Planica, Slovenia Wednesday winning the HS138 ski jumping title.

It's been a breakout year for Loutitt, who became the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup ski jumping event in January in a normal hill competition in Zao, Japan.

In early February, Louttit became the first Canadian woman to win a world junior title in ski jumping in Whistler, B.C.

WATCH | Loutitt claims reflects on historic world championship gold:

World Champion Loutitt speaks to media after winning ski jumping title

2 hours ago
Duration 0:25
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt speaks about capturing another World Championship ski jumping title.
