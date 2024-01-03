Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate makes it 3 World Cup medals in 5 days

Abigail Strate says her face hurts from "smiling all the time." Soon, the Canadian ski jumper might also be sore from the weight of all the medals being placed around her neck.

She made it three podium finishes in five days, collecting 233.6 points for World Cup bronze in the women's normal hill competition on Wednesday in Villach, Austria.

"It feels just as great every time," Strate told Ski Jumping Canada while admitting she is surprised by her recent success. "[A run like this] is euphoric. I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy every second."

Nika Prevc of Slovenia topped Wednesday's field of 25 with 262.7 points, followed by Austria's Eva Pinkelnig (236.7).

At the Two Hills Tournament on Saturday in Garmisch, Germany, the Calgary native earned bronze and added silver in nearby Oberstdorf on Monday.

Strate, who finished sixth overall on the 2023 Summer Grand Prix, covered 91 metres in each of Wednesday's two jumps.

In the past, Strate noted she would become nervous if she was in podium position after the opening round, but her mind was clear Wednesday.

"The points were so close within the top 10," she said, "that I knew there was just as much chance for those other girls to have good jumps, too. I had to clear my head and focus on doing my best."

8th in qualifying

The only other medal in the 22-year-old's eight-year career was last Jan. 23 in Hinterzarten, Germany. The previous three medals were captured on large hills.

A normal hill is usually 90 metres while the large measures 120 feet. Jumps are judged on distance and style.

"I think winning medals on both hills confirms to me the good jumps work anywhere and I just have to continue to hit those good jumps," said Strate, who qualified eighth for Wednesday's competition.

A certified beekeeper, Strate has climbed to seventh in the overall World Cup rankings following a slow start to her season.

I came back after Christmas with a clear plan and promise to myself to be confident and consistent with every jump — Abigail Strate following Wednesday's bronze-medal performance

"I can't help but think of where I was a month ago," she said. "My mind was beating me that maybe last season was going to be my best, but I kept telling myself I have to get back up there [high in the standings]. I have worked so hard for this."

Strate, who is studying graphic design online at Toronto Film School, wonders if trying to balance school with training and competition has caused additional mental and physical stress.

"I came back after Christmas with a clear plan and promise to myself to be confident and consistent with every jump," she said. "I only did one session after Christmas and felt right away this is better. Everything was consistent and my head felt clear.

"I'm waking up now feeling fresh, mentally and physically. I'm impressed with myself. To be in the top 10 overall is a morale booster."

Canada ranks fourth overall. Alex Loutitt is fifth in the standings, having picked up three podiums this season with two silver and bronze.

She qualified ninth among the top 40 for Wednesday's competition but crashed in her first attempt and didn't advance, placing 40th.

Nicole Maurer finished 26th after advancing to the elite group of 30 for a third consecutive day while fellow Calgarian Natalie Eilers was 51st in qualifying and didn't advance.

WATCH | Loutitt embraces the thrill of ski jumping: