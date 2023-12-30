Content
Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate soars to World Cup bronze in Germany

22-year-old Calgarian scores 247.4 points for 2nd career World Cup medal

The Canadian Press ·
A female ski jumper smiles while holding up an award following a competition.
Canada's Abigail Strate celebrates after winning bronze at the women's World Cup ski jumping competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Saturday. (Ski Jumping Canada)

Canada's Abigail Strate won bronze on Saturday at a women's World Cup ski jumping competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

The 22-year-old Calgarian scored 247.4 points over her two leaps for her second career World Cup ski jumping medal, covering distances of 131.0 and 130.5 metres on the large hill.

"I'm a little bit in shock," Strate said. "It definitely hasn't sunk in yet but this is definitely a great way to end 2023 and the confidence boost I needed to transition into the New Year."

Slovenia's Nika Prevc won gold with 267.4 points and Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal took silver with 254.5 points.

"I took some time off at Christmas and I knew my jumping was better this week," Strate said. "I went into training this morning and felt really good, but I wasn't expecting to be on the podium."

Alexandria Loutitt was 16th and Nicole Maurer, also a Calgary native, was 29th.

WATCH | Loutitt embraces the thrill of ski jumping:

Alexandria Loutitt is embracing the fear of ski jumping

1 month ago
Duration 4:14
World Champion ski jumper Alex Loutitt and her family share how fear can be the catalyst in following your dreams.

With files from Ski Jumping Canada

