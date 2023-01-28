Calgary's Abigail Strate soars to World Cup ski jumping bronze in Germany
1st podium finish follows teammate Alexandria Loutitt's historic win
Canada's Abigail Strate climbed her first World Cup ski jumping podium on Saturday, capturing bronze in Hinterzarten, Germany.
The 21-year-old from Calgary scored 236.3 points over two runs, posting a pair of celebratory pictures on Twitter afterword with the word "Happy" and a smiling emoji.
Katharina Althaus of Germany won the gold with 258.8 points, while Ema Klinec of Slovakia was second (237.6).
Strate's medal comes two weeks after teammate Alexandria Loutitt made Canadian ski jumping history, becoming the first Canadian woman to reach the top of the World Cup ski jump podium.
It was also the first time a Canadian ski jumper had won World Cup gold since Horst Bulau in 1983.
WATCH | Loutitt 1st Canadian to win women's World Cup women's ski jump:
