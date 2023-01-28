Content
Calgary's Abigail Strate soars to World Cup ski jumping bronze in Germany

Canada's Abigail Strate climbed her first World Cup ski jumping podium on Saturday, capturing bronze in Hinterzarten, Germany.

1st podium finish follows teammate Alexandria Loutitt's historic win

The Canadian Press ·
Female ski jumper soars through the air during World Cup competition in Germany.
Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate scored 236.3 points over two runs for bronze, her first medal podium finish, at Saturday’s World Cup event in Hinterzarten, Germany. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images/File)

The 21-year-old from Calgary scored 236.3 points over two runs, posting a pair of celebratory pictures on Twitter afterword with the word "Happy" and a smiling emoji.

The 21-year-old from Calgary scored 236.3 points over two runs, posting a pair of celebratory pictures on Twitter afterword with the word "Happy" and a smiling emoji.

Katharina Althaus of Germany won the gold with 258.8 points, while Ema Klinec of Slovakia was second (237.6).

Strate's medal comes two weeks after teammate Alexandria Loutitt made Canadian ski jumping history, becoming the first Canadian woman to reach the top of the World Cup ski jump podium.

It was also the first time a Canadian ski jumper had won World Cup gold since Horst Bulau in 1983.

WATCH | Loutitt 1st Canadian to win women's World Cup women's ski jump:

Alexandria Loutitt makes Canadian history with World Cup ski jumping victory

15 days ago
Duration 0:54
Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt becomes the first Canadian to win a World Cup women's ski jump event with her gold medal performance at a normal hill competition in Zao, Japan.
