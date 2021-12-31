Skip to Main Content
Skeleton

Tomass Dukurs, Janine Flock win World Cup skeleton races in Latvia

Tomass Dukurs got his first World Cup victory on his home track nearly 18 years ago, and hadn't won another race since. Until Friday. Back on home ice, he held off his brother — 59-time World Cup race winner Martins Dukurs.

Canada's Blake Enzie 20th on men's race, Jane Channell finishes women's event in 9th

The Associated Press ·
Tomass Dukurs of Latvia, seen competing in Germany on February, claimed a victory nearly two decades in the making at the IBSF skeleton World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Friday. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Tomass Dukurs got his first World Cup victory on his home track nearly 18 years ago, and hadn't won another race since. Until Friday.

Back on home ice, he held off his brother — 59-time World Cup race winner Martins Dukurs — for a victory nearly two decades in the making. Tomass Dukurs finished his two runs in 1 minute, 41.36 seconds, and Martins Dukurs crossed the line in 1:41.42 in Sigulda, Latvia 

Tomass Dukurs also won at Sigulda in 2004, but because of virus-related concerns, there was hardly any fans at the track to see his victory Friday.

"We are a bit sad that we are competing without fans," he said. "That's a big shame. But maybe next year."

Blake Enzie, 20th, was the best ranked Canadian with a time of 1:43.15 (+1.79).

South Korea's Seunggi Jung got his first World Cup medal, finishing third in 1:41.73. For the U.S. men, who have struggled all season, Austin Florian was 24th and Andrew Blaser was 28th.

In the women's race, Austria's Janine Flock got the win in 1:44.64 and moved into second place in the World Cup overall standings. Russia's Yulia Kanakina was second in 1:44.81 and World Cup leader Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was third in 1:44.98.

Canadians Jane Channell and Mirela Rahneva finished in ninth and 13th, respectively. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now