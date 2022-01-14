Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to bronze at skeleton World Cup in Switzerland
Canada's Mirela (Mimi) Rahneva won a bronze medal at the skeleton World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday, securing her second podium appearance of the season.
Canada's Mirela Rahneva captured a bronze medal at the skeleton event in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday in the final race of the World Cup season.
After a first run of one minute 9.23 seconds that left her sitting fourth, the 33-year-old Ottawa native lowered her time by 24-hundredths of a second to land on the podium and earn the 11th World Cup medal of her career.
Australia's Jaclyn Narracott won gold in a time of 2:17.56, while Dutch slider Kimberley Bos was took silver in 2:17.62.
Canadian Jane Channell placed seventh at 2:18.91.
WATCH | Canada's Rahneva wins bronze in Switzerland:
