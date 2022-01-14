Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to bronze at skeleton World Cup in Switzerland

Canada's Mirela Rahneva captured a bronze medal at the skeleton event in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday in the final race of the World Cup season.

After a first run of one minute 9.23 seconds that left her sitting fourth, the 33-year-old Ottawa native lowered her time by 24-hundredths of a second to land on the podium and earn the 11th World Cup medal of her career.

Australia's Jaclyn Narracott won gold in a time of 2:17.56, while Dutch slider Kimberley Bos was took silver in 2:17.62.

Canadian Jane Channell placed seventh at 2:18.91.

WATCH | Canada's Rahneva wins bronze in Switzerland:

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva slides to bronze in World Cup season finale Duration 2:03 Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva won bronze in the final World Cup skeleton race of the season in St. Moritz, Switzerland. 2:03

You can watch live World Cup skeleton and bobsleigh action from St. Moritz on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.