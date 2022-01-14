Skip to Main Content
Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to bronze at skeleton World Cup in Switzerland

Canada's Mirela (Mimi) Rahneva won a bronze medal at the skeleton World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday, securing her second podium appearance of the season.

Canada's Mirela Rahneva, shown in this December 2021 file photo, slid to a bronze medal at a World Cup event on St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Friday. (File/ Getty Images)

Canada's Mirela Rahneva captured a bronze medal at the skeleton event in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday in the final race of the World Cup season.

After a first run of one minute 9.23 seconds that left her sitting fourth, the 33-year-old Ottawa native lowered her time by 24-hundredths of a second to land on the podium and earn the 11th World Cup medal of her career.

Australia's Jaclyn Narracott won gold in a time of 2:17.56,  while Dutch slider Kimberley Bos was took silver in 2:17.62.

Canadian Jane Channell placed seventh at 2:18.91.

