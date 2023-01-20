Canada's Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany for 2nd straight week

Canadian Mirela Rahneva narrowly missed the World Cup skeleton podium for the second straight week at the Altenberg track.

The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a third place finish in back-to-back events after also taking fourth place last Friday.

The 34-year-old set herself up well after the first heat, recording the second best time at 58.47 seconds, trailing only eventual German gold medallist Tina Hermann going into the final heat.

Rahneva posted the fourth best time in the second heat, bringing her total to 1:57.16, just one millisecond back of bronze medallist Susanne Kreher of Germany and two milliseconds back of Austrian silver medallist Janine Flock.

Hermann comfortably held her lead, finishing with a total time of 1:56.52 to take gold for the second straight week.

Mirela Rahneva of Ottawa was in third place after the first heat, but fell to fourth overall after the second and final run at the IBSF World Cup skeleton event in Altenberg, Germany.

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., finished sixth with a total time of 1:57.92.

The 34-year-old sat fifth after the first heat before recording the ninth best time on the final run to drop her one spot in the standings.

Calgary's Jaclyn Laberge rounded out the Canadian results with a 20th place finish, recording a total time of 2:01.45.

Watch the final heat of the World Cup women's skeleton race in Altenberg, Germany.

Despite missing the podium, Rahneva did jump over Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands for second in the overall World Cup standings.

The Canadian holds a two-point advantage over Bos with 1,147 points, and sits behind first place Hermann (1,253).

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva joins Anastasia Bucsis to discuss the key to her hot start to the 2022-23 IBSF women's skeleton World Cup season.

In men's action, Canada's top finisher was Calgary's Blake Enzie in 21st with a time of 58.74 in the first heat, not qualifying for a second run.

Evan Neufeldt of Saskatoon finished two spots back of his teammate with a time of 59.13.

The podium finishes on the day were identical to last week's results with Matt Weston of Great Britain taking gold with a total time of 1:54.16.

Germany rounded out the podium, with Christopher Grotheer collecting silver (1:54.51), and teammate Axel Jungk winning bronze (1:55.54).

Action continues this weekend in Altenberg with men's and women's bobsleigh events.

Men's and women's skeleton athletes are back in action next Thursday at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, while the next World Cup event is scheduled to begin on Feb. 10 in Innsbruck, Austria.