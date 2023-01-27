Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to bronze at skeleton world championships

Canada's Mirela Rahneva won bronze at the skeleton world championships on Friday in St. Mortiz, Switzerland.

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell misses podium with 6th-place finish

CBC Sports ·
A skeleton racer takes her helmet off and smiles after a race.
Canada's Mirela Rahneva, seen above in December, won bronze at the skeleton world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. (Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press)

At 34 years old, Canada's Mirela Rahneva has won her first major international medal.

The Ottawa skeleton racer earned bronze at the skeleton world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Rahneva, the two-time Olympian, entered the final run outside of podium position in fifth place, but notched the third-fastest time of the round to earn her medal.

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell went in the opposite direction, sliding from third place after the third run all the way to sixth after her worst run of the competition.

Germany's Susanne Kreher won gold with a total time of four minutes 33.57 seconds, while Dutch racer Kimberley Bos scored silver just one one-hundredth of a second behind. 

Rahneva, meanwhile, was 0.84 seconds behind Kreher. Channell, also 34 of North Vancouver, B.C., was more than one second off the pace.

Across three previous world championships dating to 2017, Rahneva had never placed better than eighth in individual competitions. She was part of a Canadian squad that won silver in a team event in 2019.

Rahneva also placed fifth at the Beijing Olympics, a sign of things to come for the current World Cup season in which she ranks second after reaching the podium in two of six races.

She won gold last month in Utah.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now