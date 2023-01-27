Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to bronze at skeleton world championships

At 34 years old, Canada's Mirela Rahneva has won her first major international medal.

The Ottawa skeleton racer earned bronze at the skeleton world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Rahneva, the two-time Olympian, entered the final run outside of podium position in fifth place, but notched the third-fastest time of the round to earn her medal.

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell went in the opposite direction, sliding from third place after the third run all the way to sixth after her worst run of the competition.

Germany's Susanne Kreher won gold with a total time of four minutes 33.57 seconds, while Dutch racer Kimberley Bos scored silver just one one-hundredth of a second behind.

Rahneva, meanwhile, was 0.84 seconds behind Kreher. Channell, also 34 of North Vancouver, B.C., was more than one second off the pace.

Across three previous world championships dating to 2017, Rahneva had never placed better than eighth in individual competitions. She was part of a Canadian squad that won silver in a team event in 2019.

Rahneva also placed fifth at the Beijing Olympics, a sign of things to come for the current World Cup season in which she ranks second after reaching the podium in two of six races.

She won gold last month in Utah.