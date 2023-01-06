Content
Canada's Mirela Rahneva wins skeleton World Cup silver in Germany

Mirela Rahneva slid to a skeleton World Cup silver medal on Friday in Winterberg, Germany. The Calgary resident and two-time Olympian also captured gold at a World Cup stop in Park City, Utah, earlier this season.

Ottawa native won gold earlier this season in Park City, Utah

CBC Sports ·
A skeleton racer leaps onto her board at the beginning of a run.
Canada's Mirela Rahneva won silver in skeleton at the World Cup stop in Germany on Friday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Mirela Rahneva slid to a skeleton World Cup silver medal on Friday in Winterberg, Germany.

The Ottawa native was the fastest competitor in the first heat, racing to a time of 58.60 seconds.

Rahneva posted a second-heat time of 58.64 to remain on the podium behind Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands, who took gold in a two-run combined time of one minute 57.18 seconds.

German Hannah Neise rounded out the podium with bronze in a time of 1:57.34.

Rahneva, a two-time Olympian, also captured gold at a World Cup stop in Park City, Utah, earlier this season.

WATCH | Rahneva grabs silver in Germany:

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva slides to silver at Winterberg World Cup

26 minutes ago
Duration 2:29
Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva finished second at the IBSF World Cup skeleton race in Winterberg, Germany.

In other Canadian results, Jane Channell (North Vancouver, B.C.) finished 10th with a time of 1:58.20. Meanwhile, Jaclyn Laberge (Calgary, Alta.) placed last after a first-heat time of 1:00.18 and retiring for the day, not sliding in the second heat. 

Rahneva, 34, placed fifth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and 12th at Pyeongchang 2018. Friday's silver medal is the 13th World Cup podium appearance of her career.

Live streaming coverage of the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup in Winterberg continues Saturday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

