Canada's Mirela Rahneva wins skeleton World Cup silver in Germany
Ottawa native won gold earlier this season in Park City, Utah
Mirela Rahneva slid to a skeleton World Cup silver medal on Friday in Winterberg, Germany.
The Ottawa native was the fastest competitor in the first heat, racing to a time of 58.60 seconds.
Rahneva posted a second-heat time of 58.64 to remain on the podium behind Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands, who took gold in a two-run combined time of one minute 57.18 seconds.
German Hannah Neise rounded out the podium with bronze in a time of 1:57.34.
Rahneva, a two-time Olympian, also captured gold at a World Cup stop in Park City, Utah, earlier this season.
WATCH | Rahneva grabs silver in Germany:
In other Canadian results, Jane Channell (North Vancouver, B.C.) finished 10th with a time of 1:58.20. Meanwhile, Jaclyn Laberge (Calgary, Alta.) placed last after a first-heat time of 1:00.18 and retiring for the day, not sliding in the second heat.
Live streaming coverage of the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup in Winterberg continues Saturday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
