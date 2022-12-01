Canada's Mirela Rahneva rumbles to gold at skeleton World Cup in Utah

Canada is on the board at the skeleton World Cup.

Calgary resident Mirela Rahneva captured gold on Thursday in Park City, Utah, her first time topping the podium on tour since 2019.

Canadians missed out on skeleton medals during the season opener in Whistler, B.C., earlier in November, with Rahneva the top finisher in the women's competition in seventh.

But the two-time Olympian rocketed up the leaderboard in Utah, grabbing top spot with a first run of 49.12 seconds and holding on as her second run clocked in at 49.30 seconds.

Ottawa's Rahneva strikes World Cup skeleton gold in Park City Duration 1:48 Mirela Rahneva captured a World Cup skeleton gold medal Thursday in Park City, Utah, crossing the line with the time of 1:38.42.

Germany's Tina Hermann scored silver with a combined time of one minute 38.52 seconds, one-tenth of a second behind Rahneva. Great Britain's Laura Deas earned bronze at 1:38.55.

In other Canadian results, Jaclyn Laberge placed 14th while Jane Channell finished 19th.

Rahneva, 34, placed fifth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and 12th at Pyeongchang 2018. Thursday's gold medal is the 12th World Cup podium appearance of her career.

Live streaming coverage of the bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup in Utah continues Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the men's skeleton competition on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

Return on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET for the monobob event, followed by the two-man bobsleigh competition at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage wraps on Saturday with the women's bobsleigh (11:30 a.m. ET) and four-man bobsleigh (3:30 p.m. ET).