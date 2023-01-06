Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track.

The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal.

Rahneva was third after the first run, but was unable to hold onto that spot after her second attempt down the track and finished with a two-run combined time of one minute 57.61 seconds. That was just 0.16 behind Dutch slider Kimberly Bos, who finished in 1:57.45 for the bronze.

Germany's Tina Hermann (1:56.23) took gold in convincing fashion, finishing more than a full second ahead of her nearest competitor, fellow German competitor Suzanne Kreher.

WATCH | Rahneva shares her secret to skeleton success:

Mirela Rahneva shares secret to her success this skeleton season Duration 1:31 Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva joins Anastasia Bucsis to discuss the key to her hot start to the 2022-23 IBSF women's skeleton World Cup season.

Rahneva is third in the overall standings with 955 points, behind Hermann (1028) and Bos (961).

Action continues this weekend in Altenberg with men's skeleton and bobsleigh events. Another World Cup event is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20.