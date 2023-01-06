Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany
Ottawa native was 3rd after 1st run in Altenberg event
Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track.
The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal.
Rahneva was third after the first run, but was unable to hold onto that spot after her second attempt down the track and finished with a two-run combined time of one minute 57.61 seconds. That was just 0.16 behind Dutch slider Kimberly Bos, who finished in 1:57.45 for the bronze.
Germany's Tina Hermann (1:56.23) took gold in convincing fashion, finishing more than a full second ahead of her nearest competitor, fellow German competitor Suzanne Kreher.
WATCH | Rahneva shares her secret to skeleton success:
Rahneva is third in the overall standings with 955 points, behind Hermann (1028) and Bos (961).
Action continues this weekend in Altenberg with men's skeleton and bobsleigh events. Another World Cup event is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?