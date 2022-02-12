Canada's Mirela Rahneva slides to career-best Olympic finish in women's skeleton

Mirela Rahneva will leave Beijing with a career-best Olympic performance instead of a preferred medal around her neck.

The Bulgarian-born, Ottawa-raised slider negotiated the 1,615-metre track in a combined four minutes 9.15 seconds across four runs to finish fifth in women's skeleton on Saturday night at Yanqing National Sliding Center.

Rahneva placed 12th in her 2018 Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hannah Neise, 21, clocked 4:07.62 to win Germany's first-ever Olympic gold in women's skeleton and become the first non-British champion since 2006. Australia's Jaclyn Narracott was second in 4:08.24 — the first slider outside Europe and North America to claim a medal in the event — while Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands earned bronze (4:08.46).

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C. was 17th in the field of 20 in 4:10.95 after finishing 10th in Pyeongchang.

Laura Deas placed 19th to end a streak of five Olympics in which Great Britain reached the medal podium.

Lightning-fast track

Rahneva, who trains out of Calgary, sat ninth on Friday halfway through the competition, having raised the eyebrows of many on her first run with a then-track record of 1:02.03. She undoubtedly had some fans in Canada wondering if she might become its second medal recipient in the event and first since Mellisa Hollingsworth-Richards earned bronze at the 2016 Games in Turin, Italy.

In her third run, Rahneva dragged her toes at the top of the track and later had a big skid, causing the nose of her sled to point down, create friction and slow the 33-year-old. Still, she posted a time of 1:01.72 on the new and lightning-fast track to jump four spots into fifth, 90-100ths of a second behind leader Neise and 42-100ths back of bronze-medal position.

Rahneva hit the wall a couple of times on her final run and finished her second Games with a 1:02.26 performance.

Three weeks before the Olympics, Rahneva slid to bronze at the World Cup season finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland for her second podium of 2021-22 after missing the entire COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign with a neck injury.

Rahneva initially wanted to follow two-time Canadian Olympic champion Heather Moyse's path from rugby to the bobsleigh track, but the five-foot-six athlete soon realized she was too small to push the sled. In 2014, she left Toronto for Calgary to try to latch on with the national skeleton team.

Narracott was the first slider on Saturday and set the tone with a new track mark of 1:01.79 that Neise lowered to 1:01.44 on her third run.

The 33-year-old Channell looked up slightly early in her final run and made other small mistakes that proved costly, but still managed to cross the line in 1:02.34, her fastest time in Beijing.